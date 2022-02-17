Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.45

Shares of Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. (SHGKY)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.