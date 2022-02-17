Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Sun Life Financial worth $97,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

