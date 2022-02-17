Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $269,811.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.95 million and $269,811.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,270,699 coins and its circulating supply is 344,859,578 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

