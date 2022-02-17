Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07.
About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.