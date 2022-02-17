Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,272 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.71. 38,370,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756,430. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $207.16 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.63. The company has a market cap of $565.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.
