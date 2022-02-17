Swap (XWP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $174,320.43 and $34.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,831,851 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.