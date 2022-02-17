Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 210

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 210 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

