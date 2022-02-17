Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.