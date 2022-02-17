Swing Hits Market Capitalization of $259,328.91 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Swing has a market cap of $259,328.91 and $13.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swing has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

