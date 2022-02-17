Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Switch stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15.

Get Switch alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $10,103,400 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Switch by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.