SyncFab (MFG) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00106941 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

