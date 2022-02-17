Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Down 0.5%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.20 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 196.10 ($2.65). 670,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 697,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.67).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.78) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.78) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

