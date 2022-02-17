Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $4.98-$5.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.240 EPS.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $79.36. 1,783,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

