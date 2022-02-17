Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-$5.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.240 EPS.

SYNH stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 9,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,533. Syneos Health has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.