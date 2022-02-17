Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $970.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.93. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.