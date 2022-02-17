Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.40

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 1077121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

