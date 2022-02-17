Synthetify (SNY) Market Cap Achieves $6.01 Million

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $145,488.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07090539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.63 or 0.99905893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

