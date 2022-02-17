T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 10.2% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.17. 47,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.