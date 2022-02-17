T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $153.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $175.00.

1/9/2022 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/7/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – T-Mobile US was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/23/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.46 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

