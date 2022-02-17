Tabor Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 12,119 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.64. 78,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,037. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.