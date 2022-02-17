Tabor Asset Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,231 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.