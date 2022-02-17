Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 12,574 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 76.5% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 97.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 238,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

