Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRHC opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,684 shares of company stock worth $574,071 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 110,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.