Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

NASDAQ:TALS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

