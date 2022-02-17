Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.