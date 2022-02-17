Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -345.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

