Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.