TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.49 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.