TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,970. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

