TD Securities Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.28.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,339. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$24.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.