Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 166,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.