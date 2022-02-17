Telcoin (TEL) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $485.03 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

