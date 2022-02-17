Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $327.00 on Thursday. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

