Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
