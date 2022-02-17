Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.