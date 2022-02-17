Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Stock analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

