Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 1,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 2.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 123,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,024,035 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 657,708 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $5,095,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

XLNX stock remained flat at $$194.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.