Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.