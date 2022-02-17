TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

