Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 135 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 135 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Temenos stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,027. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.57 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

