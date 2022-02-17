Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
TPST stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.