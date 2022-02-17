Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TPST stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

