Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

