Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tennant stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
