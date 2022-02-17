Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 181,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,143 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

