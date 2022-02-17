Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:TEN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 181,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,143 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
