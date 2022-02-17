Tensile Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tensile Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up approximately 9.2% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.41% of Valvoline worth $79,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 33,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.