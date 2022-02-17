Tensile Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 7.0% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $60,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.65. 20,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,038. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $198.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

