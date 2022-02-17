TENT (TENT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,577.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $454,430.46 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 58% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00276923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00077766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

