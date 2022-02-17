Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Terex worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

