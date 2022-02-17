TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Shane Kyriakou Buys 369,962 Shares

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) insider Shane Kyriakou purchased 369,962 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$99,889.74 ($71,349.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
TerraCom Company Profile
