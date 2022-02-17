TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and approximately $376.34 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,831,395,515 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

