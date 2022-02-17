Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.01

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 15849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

