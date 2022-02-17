Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $272.25

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.25 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 300.30 ($4.06). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 294.75 ($3.99), with a volume of 16,017,927 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.17) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.25.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

